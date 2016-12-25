December 23, 2016

Shellbrook Chronicle Publications

Shellbrook Elementary students show off spirit of Christmas

Jordan Twiss Local News
The true meaning of Christmas was on display for all to see when… Read more on page 1

A new One Percent

Paul Martin Columnists
Everyone in business dreams of coming up with that next big idea. Read more on page 4

New year means new opportunities for Wall, Trudeau

Jordan Twiss Columnists, Editorial
As a famous cartoon pig used to say, that’s all, folks. Read more on page 4

Tis the season to hand out a few political presents

Murray Mandryk Columnists
Tis the season of giving, and, for this political columnist, a little atonement for… Read more on page 5

Launching China’s first GMO corn in the US

Calvin Daniels Columnists
It wasn’t that long ago the mere mention of genetically modified crops had foreign… Read more on page 7

Welcome to Saskatchewan!

Scott Moe / Nadine Wilson Columnists
Saskatchewan’s population continues to grow. Read more on page 9

Dorothy Weberg

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
WEBERG, Dorothy -Mrs. Dorothy Weberg passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at the age of 95 years. Read more on page 14

David Howe

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
HOWE – David Wong Howe, Marcelin, Saskatchewan March 14, 1921 – December 12, 2016. Read more on page 14

Looking back at 2016: the best chuckles (part 1)

Bruce Penton Columnists
A collection of 2016’s best quotes, notes and anecdotes from January through June: Read more on page 15