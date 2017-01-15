January 13, 2017

Shellbrook Chronicle Publications

Bed closures still in effect at Parkland Integrated Health Centre

Jordan Twiss Local News
After much of 2016 saw Parkland Integrated Health Centre struggle with multiple acute care bed closures… Read more on page 1

Government Announces Move to Single Provincial Health Authority

Scott Moe / Nadine Wilson Columnists
Our government has accepted all of the recommendations of the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel on Health System Structure,… Read more on page 3

A Little Black Ink

Paul Martin Columnists
The provincial economy, despite the headlines we’ve been seeing, is showing some life. Read more on page 4

Cabinet shuffle unlikely to distract Canadians from Trudeau’s controversies

Jordan Twiss Columnists, Editorial
A new year means a new, or, more accurately, reshuffled, cabinet for… Read more on page 4

Wall is why rollbacks are needed

Murray Mandryk Columnists
For most of us, it’s an easy and simply solution to ask Saskatchewan public servants to… Read more on page 5

Bugs as protein in our future?

Calvin Daniels Columnists
It would have been more than a decade ago two people who had been doing missionary work… Read more on page 9

Ellen Reithaug

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
REITHAUG – Ellen Mae Reithaug 1921 – 2016. Read more on page 14

Adele Sokolowski

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
SOKOLOWSKI – M. Adele Sokolowski 1933 – 2016. Read more on page 14

Hello Columbus! NHL’s jackets are on fire!

Bruce Penton Columnists
The Columbus Blue Jackets? Really? Read more on page 15