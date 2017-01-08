January 6, 2017

Shellbrook Chronicle Publications

Shellbrook Food Bank helps 26 families enjoy Christmas dinner

Jordan Twiss Local News
As we gather with family and friends throughout the holiday season,… Read more on page 1

Grain is King

Paul Martin Columnists
With all the talk about trade deals – the demise of the TPP but the addition of the… Read more on page 4

Wall must make Sask.’s case for increase in federal healthcare dollars

Jordan Twiss Columnists, Editorial
Apart from giving us an opportunity to rest and spend quality time with loved ones,… Read more on page 4

2017 could be even worse for rural Sask.

Murray Mandryk Columnists
If you thought 2016 wasn’t exactly the best year for rural Saskatchewan… Read more on page 5

Quality employees big issue for agriculture

Calvin Daniels Columnists
Moving forward the agriculture sector will continue to face one major issue,… Read more on page 7

Gloria Dawson

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
DAWSON – Gloria Ann Dawson (nee: Betker) June 23, 1958 – December 29, 2016. Read more on page 9

Dr. Lorne Mason

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
MASON – Dr.  Lorne George Mason Read more on page 9

Bernard Schatkoske

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
SCHATKOSKE – Mr. Bernard 1922 – 2016 Read more on page 10

Fred Schultz

Shellbrook Chronicle Obituaries
SCHULTZ – Fred Leo Schultz passed away Saturday, December 24th, 2016… Read more on page 10