Bed closures still in effect at Parkland Integrated Health Centre Jordan Twiss January 15, 2017 Local News After much of 2016 saw Parkland Integrated Health Centre struggle with multiple acute care bed closures… Read more on page 1

Government Announces Move to Single Provincial Health Authority Scott Moe / Nadine Wilson January 15, 2017 Columnists Our government has accepted all of the recommendations of the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel on Health System Structure,… Read more on page 3

A Little Black Ink Paul Martin January 15, 2017 Columnists The provincial economy, despite the headlines we’ve been seeing, is showing some life. Read more on page 4

Wall is why rollbacks are needed Murray Mandryk January 15, 2017 Columnists For most of us, it’s an easy and simply solution to ask Saskatchewan public servants to… Read more on page 5

Bugs as protein in our future? Calvin Daniels January 15, 2017 Columnists It would have been more than a decade ago two people who had been doing missionary work… Read more on page 9

Ellen Reithaug Shellbrook Chronicle January 15, 2017 Obituaries REITHAUG – Ellen Mae Reithaug 1921 – 2016. Read more on page 14