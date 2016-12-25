Home » Local News » Shellbrook Elementary students show off spirit of Christmas Tweet Shellbrook Elementary students show off spirit of Christmas Jordan Twiss December 25, 2016 Local News The true meaning of Christmas was on display for all to see when… Read more on page 1 Related Posts 0 Tenders out for building of Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachm... 0 Christmas spirit prominently displayed at Carol Fest... 0 Scheduled sewer line repair shuts down 2nd Street We... 0 Silvertips’ offensive stars shine in home opener