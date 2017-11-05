Home » Front Page » Play it as it Lies shines spotlight on community spirit Tweet Play it as it Lies shines spotlight on community spirit Jordan Twiss November 5, 2017 Front Page Aside from a widespread power outage interrupting the final scene of the Sunday afternoon performance… Read more on page 1 Related Posts 0 R.M. of Shellbrook, Andersons make progress in marin... 0 Community helps Shellbrook Elementary meet Walkathon... 0 Aardvarks shine on both sides of ball in thrashing o... 0 Shellbrook students raise $1,200 at Terry Fox Run