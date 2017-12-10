Home » Local News » Arts Council’s Carol Festival makes season merry and bright Tweet Arts Council’s Carol Festival makes season merry and bright Jordan Twiss December 10, 2017 Local News The spirit of Christmas was on full display at the Shellbrook Theatre Sunday evening,… Read more on page 1 Related Posts 0 Shellbrook Museum launches cookbook steeped in histo... 0 Craft Sale, Trade Show offer one-stop holiday shoppi... 0 Shellbrook remembers men, women of ‘exceptional co... 0 Volunteerism honoured at Volunteer Appreciation Gala