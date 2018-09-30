Home » Front Page » Shellbrook Rec. Complex ready for phase two of repairs Tweet Shellbrook Rec. Complex ready for phase two of repairs Jordan Twiss September 30, 2018 Front Page Summer may be considered the off-season for hockey and curling, but the Shellbrook Recreation Complex… Read more on page 1 Related Posts 0 Shellbrook Legion Hall gets summer facelift 0 Aardvarks stage comeback under Friday Night Lights 0 Affinity, user groups renew lights at Shellbrook The... 0 Summer Fair delivers fun despite cold weather